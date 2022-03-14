Wesco International (WCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Wesco International (WCC) closed at $120.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.69% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials had lost 2.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.6%.

Wesco International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Wesco International is projected to report earnings of $2.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 53.85%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.62 billion, up 14.24% from the year-ago period.

WCC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.56 per share and revenue of $19.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.83% and +6.91%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Wesco International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.14% higher within the past month. Wesco International is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Wesco International's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.2.

Also, we should mention that WCC has a PEG ratio of 1.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. WCC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

