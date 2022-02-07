Wesco International (WCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Wesco International (WCC) closed at $121.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials had lost 7.1% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.73% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Wesco International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Wesco International to post earnings of $2.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 106.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.62 billion, up 11.91% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Wesco International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Wesco International currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Wesco International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.12.

Investors should also note that WCC has a PEG ratio of 1.12 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

