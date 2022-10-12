Wesco International (WCC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Wesco International (WCC) closed at $121.23, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials had lost 10.85% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 14.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Wesco International as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.37, up 59.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.55 billion, up 17.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.02 per share and revenue of $21.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +60.52% and +17.22%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wesco International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Wesco International currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Wesco International is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.68. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.56.

Meanwhile, WCC's PEG ratio is currently 0.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Parts Distribution was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.77 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WCC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



