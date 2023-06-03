Wesco International (WCC) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Wesco International said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $146.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.33%, the lowest has been 0.88%, and the highest has been 8.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.25 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 866 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wesco International. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 8.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCC is 0.42%, an increase of 8.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.72% to 56,379K shares. The put/call ratio of WCC is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.61% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wesco International is 190.87. The forecasts range from a low of 171.70 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 30.61% from its latest reported closing price of 146.14.

The projected annual revenue for Wesco International is 22,252MM, an increase of 1.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 6,407K shares representing 12.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Peconic Partners holds 2,485K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 1,676K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,886K shares, representing a decrease of 12.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 12.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,584K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 16.49% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,511K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,965K shares, representing a decrease of 30.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCC by 21.13% over the last quarter.

Wesco International Background Information

WESCO International, Inc., a publicly traded FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain management solutions. Pro forma 2020 annual sales were over $16 billion, including full year sales for Anixter International which WESCO acquired in June 2020. WESCO offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The company employs approximately 18,000 people, maintains relationships with approximately 30,000 suppliers, and serves more than 125,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1.5 million products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, WESCO provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. WESCO operates approximately 800 branch and warehouse locations in over 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

Key filings for this company:

