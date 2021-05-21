WESCO International, Inc.'s (NYSE:WCC) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

CEO John Engel has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 27 May 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

How Does Total Compensation For John Engel Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that WESCO International, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$5.2b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$11m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 70% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$947k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$4.0b and US$12b had a median total CEO compensation of US$5.9m. This suggests that John Engel is paid more than the median for the industry. What's more, John Engel holds US$19m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$947k US$1.0m 8% Other US$10m US$5.6m 92% Total Compensation US$11m US$6.6m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 24% of total compensation represents salary and 76% is other remuneration. WESCO International pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at WESCO International, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, WESCO International, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 22% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 72%.

The decrease in EPS could be a concern for some investors. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for EPS growth. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has WESCO International, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 76%, over three years, would leave most WESCO International, Inc. shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Some shareholders will be pleased by the relatively good results, however, the results could still be improved. EPS growth is still weak, and until that picks up, shareholders may find it hard to approve a pay rise for the CEO, since they are already paid above the average in their industry.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We identified 6 warning signs for WESCO International (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

