WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stocks Shoot Up 27% But Its P/E Still Looks Reasonable

The WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 27%. The annual gain comes to 295% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

Following the firm bounce in price, WESCO International's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 65.8x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 20x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, WESCO International's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:WCC Price Based on Past Earnings May 8th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think WESCO International's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as WESCO International's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 67%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 54% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the twelve analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 82% per year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 14% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why WESCO International is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From WESCO International's P/E?

Shares in WESCO International have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of WESCO International's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 6 warning signs for WESCO International you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than WESCO International. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

