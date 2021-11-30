WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) insiders may have anticipated weakness, ditched US$4.6m worth of stock even though prices were low

WESCO International, Inc.'s (NYSE:WCC) stock price has dropped 4.9% in the previous week, but insiders who sold US$4.6m in stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$110 is still below the current share price.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

WESCO International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & CFO, David Schulz, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$136 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$130. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

WESCO International insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:WCC Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2021

Insiders at WESCO International Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at WESCO International. In total, insiders dumped US$1.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does WESCO International Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. WESCO International insiders own about US$55m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At WESCO International Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since WESCO International is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with WESCO International (including 1 which is significant).

