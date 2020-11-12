WESCO International, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) just released its third-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.1% to hit US$4.1b. WESCO International reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$1.31, which was a notable 12% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on WESCO International after the latest results. NYSE:WCC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for WESCO International from 13 analysts is for revenues of US$16.8b in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 63% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 123% to US$5.95. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$16.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.77 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on WESCO International's earnings potential following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 12% to US$69.17. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic WESCO International analyst has a price target of US$100.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$45.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting WESCO International's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 63% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.2% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.7% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect WESCO International to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around WESCO International's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for WESCO International going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 5 warning signs for WESCO International (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of.

