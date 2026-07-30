Wesco International Inc Reports Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $209.0 million, or $4.23 per share. This compares with $189.2 million, or $3.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $225.6 million or $4.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $6.665 billion from $5.899 billion last year.

Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $209.0 Mln. vs. $189.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.23 vs. $3.83 last year. -Revenue: $6.665 Bln vs. $5.899 Bln last year.

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