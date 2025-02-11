Wesco International Inc Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $151.0 million, or $3.03 per share. This compares with $127.6 million, or $2.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $157.4 million or $3.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.5% to $5.499 billion from $5.473 billion last year.

Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $151.0 Mln. vs. $127.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.03 vs. $2.45 last year. -Revenue: $5.499 Bln vs. $5.473 Bln last year.

