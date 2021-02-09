Wesco International Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $5.63 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $53.10 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $62.43 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 96.7% to $4.13 billion from $2.10 billion last year.

Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $62.43 Mln. vs. $55.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.22 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q4): $4.13 Bln vs. $2.10 Bln last year.

