Wesco International Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $219.0 million, or $4.20 per share. This compares with $225.2 million, or $4.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $234.4 million or $4.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $5.64 billion from $5.45 billion last year.

Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $219.0 Mln. vs. $225.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.20 vs. $4.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.88 -Revenue (Q3): $5.64 Bln vs. $5.45 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $15.60 - $16.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.