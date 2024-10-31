Wesco International Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $189.9 million, or $3.81 per share. This compares with $219.0 million, or $4.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $178.1 million or $3.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $5.489 billion from $5.644 billion last year.

Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $189.9 Mln. vs. $219.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.81 vs. $4.20 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.489 Bln vs. $5.644 Bln last year.

