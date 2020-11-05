Wesco International Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wesco International Inc (WCC):

-Earnings: $66.17 million in Q3 vs. $64.50 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.31 in Q3 vs. $1.52 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $83.62 million or $1.66 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.37 per share -Revenue: $4.14 billion in Q3 vs. $2.15 billion in the same period last year.

