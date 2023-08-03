Wesco International Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $178.7 million, or $3.41 per share. This compares with $206.3 million, or $3.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $194.3 million or $3.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $5.75 billion from $5.48 billion last year.

Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $178.7 Mln. vs. $206.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.41 vs. $3.95 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.05 -Revenue (Q2): $5.75 Bln vs. $5.48 Bln last year.

