Wesco International Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) released a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $189.2 million, or $3.83 per share. This compares with $217.7 million, or $4.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $167.5 million or $3.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $5.899 billion from $5.479 billion last year.

Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $189.2 Mln. vs. $217.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.83 vs. $4.28 last year. -Revenue: $5.899 Bln vs. $5.479 Bln last year.

