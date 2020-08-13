Wesco International Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wesco International Inc (WCC):

-Earnings: -$35.78 million in Q2 vs. $63.46 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.84 in Q2 vs. $1.45 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $43.56 million or $1.04 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.66 per share -Revenue: $2.09 billion in Q2 vs. $2.15 billion in the same period last year.

