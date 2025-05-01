Wesco International Inc Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $104.0 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $101.4 million, or $1.95 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $109.6 million or $2.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $5.343 billion from $5.350 billion last year.

Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

