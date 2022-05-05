Wesco International Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $166.89 million, or $3.19 per share. This compares with $44.83 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $189.77 million or $3.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.0% to $4.93 billion from $4.04 billion last year.

Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $166.89 Mln. vs. $44.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.19 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.22 -Revenue (Q1): $4.93 Bln vs. $4.04 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $14.00 to $15.0

