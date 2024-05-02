Wesco International Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $101.4 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $182.7 million, or $3.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $119.2 million or $2.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $5.35 billion from $5.52 billion last year.

Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $101.4 Mln. vs. $182.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.95 vs. $3.48 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.35 Bln vs. $5.52 Bln last year.

