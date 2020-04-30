Wesco International Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit totaled $34.41 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $42.37 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $38.35 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $1.97 billion from $1.96 billion last year.

Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $38.35 Mln. vs. $42.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q1): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.96 Bln last year.

