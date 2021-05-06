Wesco International Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $44.8 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $34.4 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $74.1 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 100% to $4.0 billion from $2.0 billion last year.

Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $74.1 Mln. vs. $38.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.43 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q1): $4.0 Bln vs. $2.0 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.80 to $7.30

