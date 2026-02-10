Wesco International Inc Announces Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $165.2 million, or $3.34 per share. This compares with $151.0 million, or $3.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $167.9 million or $3.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $6.068 billion from $5.499 billion last year.

Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $165.2 Mln. vs. $151.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.34 vs. $3.03 last year. -Revenue: $6.068 Bln vs. $5.499 Bln last year.

