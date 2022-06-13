Wesco International Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WCC

In trading on Monday, shares of Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $125.15, changing hands as low as $119.95 per share. Wesco International, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WCC's low point in its 52 week range is $93.80 per share, with $144.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $121.48.

