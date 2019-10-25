Wesco International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WCC

In trading on Friday, shares of Wesco International, Inc. (Symbol: WCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.39, changing hands as high as $50.56 per share. Wesco International, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WCC's low point in its 52 week range is $42.03 per share, with $57.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.49.

