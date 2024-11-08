Wesco exec Squires sells 5,000 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Wesco (WCC) executive VP Nelson John Squires III disclosed the sale of 5,000 common shares of the company on November 6 at a price of $205 per share.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WCC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.