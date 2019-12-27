Markets
AXE

WESCO Announces Improved Proposal To Acquire Anixter

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) has delivered to the Anixter (AXE) board an improved proposal. The updated consideration of $93.50 per share consists of $63.00 per Anixter share in cash plus a fixed exchange ratio of 0.2397 shares of WESCO common stock plus $16.65 of a newly created class of WESCO perpetual preferred stock. As per the terms of the revised offer, WESCO stockholders would own 84% and Anixter stockholders 16% of the combined company. WESCO anticipates the combination to be meaningfully accretive to earnings on a standalone basis in the first full year of ownership.

Separately, WESCO reported preliminary sales for the quarter-to-date period. Through December 23, 2019, revenue improved approximately 5% year-on-year. The company confirmed full year sales to be above the midpoint of outlook range of 1% to 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXE WCC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular