News & Insights

Markets
WCC

Wesco Agrees To Sell Integrated Supply Business To Vallen Distribution

February 23, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wesco International Inc. (WCC), a logistics and distribution company, Friday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Integrated Supply business to Vallen Distribution, Inc., a portfolio company affiliated to Nautic Partners, LLC, for $350 million.

The proceeds will be used to reduce debt and repurchase shares as per the company.

The sale will consist of all of Wesco's industrial maintenance, repair, and operations integrated supply business in North America and Europe. This business had an annual sale of around $784 million in 2023.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.

In pre-market activity, WESCO shares are trading at $145.51, up 0.69% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WCC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.