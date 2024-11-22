WesCan Energy Announces AGM Results and Board Re-election

Wescan Energy (TSE:WCE) has released an update.
WesCan Energy Corp. has announced the successful approval of all resolutions at its recent annual general meeting, including the re-election of its board of directors and the re-approval of its stock option plan. The company remains committed to delivering value to shareholders and is looking forward to future growth.
