WesCan Energy Announces AGM Results and Board Re-election

WesCan Energy Corp. has announced the successful approval of all resolutions at its recent annual general meeting, including the re-election of its board of directors and the re-approval of its stock option plan. The company remains committed to delivering value to shareholders and is looking forward to future growth.

