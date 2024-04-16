WesBanco's Preferred Stock Series A Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of WesBanco Inc's Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: WSBCP) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6875), with shares changing hands as low as $23.88 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.86% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, WSBCP was trading at a 3.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.16% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for WSBCP, showing historical dividend payments on WesBanco Inc's Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A:
In Tuesday trading, WesBanco Inc's Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: WSBCP) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WSBC) are off about 0.8%.
