WesBanco's Preferred Stock Series A Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of WesBanco Inc's Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: WSBCP) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6875), with shares changing hands as low as $18.48 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.40% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WSBCP was trading at a 24.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.66% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for WSBCP, showing historical dividend payments on WesBanco Inc's Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A:

In Monday trading, WesBanco Inc's Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: WSBCP) is currently up about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WSBC) are up about 3.5%.

