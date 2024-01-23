WesBanco (WSBC) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, WesBanco (WSBC) reported revenue of $149.07 million, down 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $146.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was -3.51%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WesBanco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 66.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 66.5%.

: 66.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 66.5%. Net Interest Margin : 3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on three analysts. Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans : 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $15.66 billion versus $15.63 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $15.66 billion versus $15.63 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $30.07 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30.11 million.

: $30.07 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30.11 million. Mortgage banking income : $0.65 million compared to the $0.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $0.65 million compared to the $0.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. Bank-owned life insurance : $3.46 million versus $2.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.46 million versus $2.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Other income : $3.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.13 million.

: $3.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.13 million. Service charges on deposits : $6.99 million versus $6.87 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $6.99 million versus $6.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net securities brokerage revenue : $2.56 million compared to the $2.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.56 million compared to the $2.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. Electronic banking fees : $4.89 million versus $5.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $4.89 million versus $5.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis: $118.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $116.50 million.

Shares of WesBanco have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

