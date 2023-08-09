WesBanco Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of WesBanco Inc's Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: WSBCP) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6875), with shares changing hands as low as $22.37 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.84% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WSBCP was trading at a 7.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.49% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of WSBCP shares, versus WSBC:
Below is a dividend history chart for WSBCP, showing historical dividend payments on WesBanco Inc's Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A:
In Wednesday trading, WesBanco Inc's Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: WSBCP) is currently off about 2.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WSBC) are down about 0.4%.
