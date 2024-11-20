WesBanco raises quarterly dividend to 37c from 36c per share

WesBanco (WSBC) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 2.8% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to 37c per common share from the previous quarterly dividend of 36c per common share. The higher dividend rate will be payable on January 2, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 6, 2024. This is the eighteenth increase in the quarterly dividend since 2010 and represents a cumulative increase of 164% over that period.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WSBC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.