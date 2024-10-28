WesBanco price target raised to $34 from $33 at Stephens

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on WesBanco (WSBC) to $34 from $33 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after operating EPS of 56c beat consensus of 51c and Stephens’ forecast of 47c. Following the report, the firm raised its FY24 operating EPS view to $2.15 from $1.99, but lowers its FY25 operating EPS and FY26 operating EPS views by a nickel to $2.70 and $2.85, respectively.

