News & Insights

Stocks

WesBanco price target raised to $34 from $33 at Stephens

October 28, 2024 — 06:45 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stephens raised the firm’s price target on WesBanco (WSBC) to $34 from $33 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares after operating EPS of 56c beat consensus of 51c and Stephens’ forecast of 47c. Following the report, the firm raised its FY24 operating EPS view to $2.15 from $1.99, but lowers its FY25 operating EPS and FY26 operating EPS views by a nickel to $2.70 and $2.85, respectively.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WSBC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WSBC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.