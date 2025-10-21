WesBanco Insiders Signal Confidence With Coordinated Buys

WesBanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) insiders signal alignment and a high degree of confidence with coordinated purchases completed in September.

The data tracked by InsiderTrades reveals that 12 insiders, including the CEO, CFO, an EVP, and numerous directors, purchased shares of this bank in open-market transactions totaling more than $1.4 million on Sept. 17. The amount of purchasing equates to a multiyear high in insider activity and brings their holdings to over 2.8% of the stock.

The timing of these purchases is especially notable, following the second-quarter earnings release that confirmed the strategic wisdom of WesBanco’s acquisition of Premier Financial Corporation earlier this year, which expanded its territory and grew its revenue.

The Q2 release was the first to reflect the full integration, including a 75% YOY revenue increase, outperformance on the top and bottom lines, and healthy credit ratios. The company maintains liquidity and credit reserve ratios well-above the Basel III standards and is in a good position to weather a financial crisis should one emerge.

Institutions and Analysts Buy WesBanco in 2025

WesBanco is a small, regional bank with headquarters in West Virginia and operations in eight states. The company has solid support from institutions and analysts, with institutions owning more than 60% of the stock and analysts rating it as a Moderate Buy.

The data tracked by InsiderTrades reveals that institutions are buying robustly in 2025 at a pace of nearly $3 bought for each $1 sold, and analysts are lifting their price targets.

The seven analysts tracked are steady in their coverage, firm with the Moderate Buy rating, and see a 26% upside at the consensus price target. The revisions trend is positive and points to the high end, and adds 15% to the consensus. Assuming upcoming results are equally favorable, the analysts' trends will likely continue to lead this market.

One of WesBanco's 4.8% annualized dividend yield is among the reasons to buy this stock. The dividend is paid reliably and grown consistently over the last 14 years. The company pays only 50% of its earnings outlook and has been outperforming estimates, so there is capacity and precedent.

The growth pace isn’t robust, about 3% annually in 2025, but likely to be sustained for the foreseeable future with potential for acceleration in upcoming quarters.

WSBC: Undervalued with Strong Technical and Fundamental Support

WesBanco stock trades at only 9x its earnings, making it a value in the wake of its acquisition. The company’s growth outlook, which is likely to be low, includes a high-single-digit CAGR that puts its value in the low 7x range in under two years and near the 5x level by 2030, suggesting its stock price could rise by 100% or more in that time.

Likewise, the price-to-book is running near 0.80, revealing that value is present. If the company were to make another acquisition, which is possible, the value will deepen.

Technical factors that align with an outlook for a rising share price include the massive rise in trading volume that accompanied the PFC acquisition. The average trading volume increased by 25% and has been sustained, indicating a significant increase in market support.

That support is also evident in the price action, which has been creeping higher for the last two years and is now aligned with a cluster of moving averages. The cluster of moving averages includes the 30 and 150-day EMAs and is a likely launch pad for higher prices. The critical resistance points are near $36 and $40 and may be tested before the year’s end.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.