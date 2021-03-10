WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WSBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.13% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSBC was $35.9, representing a -2.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.86 and a 105.61% increase over the 52 week low of $17.46.

WSBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WSBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.78. Zacks Investment Research reports WSBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.39%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WSBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

