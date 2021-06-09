WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WSBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.13% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.1, the dividend yield is 3.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSBC was $39.1, representing a -1.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.87 and a 113.08% increase over the 52 week low of $18.35.

WSBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WSBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.48. Zacks Investment Research reports WSBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 62.13%, compared to an industry average of 24.6%.

