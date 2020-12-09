WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WSBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WSBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.46, the dividend yield is 4.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSBC was $30.46, representing a -20.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.39 and a 74.46% increase over the 52 week low of $17.46.

WSBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WSBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports WSBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -43.53%, compared to an industry average of -16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WSBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

