WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased WSBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WSBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.18, the dividend yield is 3.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSBC was $34.18, representing a -14.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.87 and a 20.99% increase over the 52 week low of $28.25.

WSBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). WSBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.45. Zacks Investment Research reports WSBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 83.64%, compared to an industry average of 25.6%.

