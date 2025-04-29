WESBANCO Earnings Results: $WSBC Reports Quarterly Earnings

WESBANCO ($WSBC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.66 per share, beating estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $194,390,000, beating estimates of $167,513,712 by $26,876,288.

WESBANCO Insider Trading Activity

WESBANCO insiders have traded $WSBC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD CLOSSIN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $180,407

MICHAEL L PERKINS (SEVP/Chief Risk Admin Officer) sold 1,125 shares for an estimated $39,228

WESBANCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of WESBANCO stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

