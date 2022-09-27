WesBanco Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WSBC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.29, changing hands as low as $33.84 per share. WesBanco Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSBC's low point in its 52 week range is $29.56 per share, with $38.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.13.

