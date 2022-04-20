WesBanco Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WSBC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.70, changing hands as high as $35.34 per share. WesBanco Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSBC's low point in its 52 week range is $30.21 per share, with $39.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.21.

