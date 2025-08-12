WES Targets $1.1B Capex in 2026 to Drive Delaware Basin Growth

Western Midstream Partners, LP WES is positioning itself for significant growth in the Delaware Basin with plans to invest at least $1.1 billion in 2026 capital expenditures. The company’s strategy is anchored by the $2 billion acquisition of Aris Water Solutions and the sanctioning of a second natural gas processing train at its North Loving plant.

Aris Deal to Enhance Water Infrastructure

Expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Aris acquisition should lift WES’ produced water disposal capacity to more than 3.8 million barrels per day. The deal should also diversify the customer base with additional long-term contracts and acreage dedications from major producers. WES plans to fund the transaction with 28% cash and 72% units while maintaining a net leverage ratio of about 3x.

North Loving Expansion to Lift Processing Capability

The newly sanctioned 300 million cubic feet per day train at the North Loving facility will increase total West Texas complex processing capacity to roughly 2.5 billion cubic feet per day by early second-quarter 2027, reinforcing the Delaware Basin’s role as WES’ primary growth driver.

Steady Throughput Growth Expected

For the remainder of 2025, WES expects mid-single-digit year-over-year growth in natural gas and produced water throughput and low single-digit growth in crude oil and NGLs across its portfolio. The company anticipates continued growth in all three product lines in 2026, even before factoring in contributions from the Aris acquisition.

Long-Term Value Creation

With its infrastructure expansions, customer diversification, and disciplined balance sheet management, WES is aiming to deliver sustained throughput growth and operational scale in the Delaware Basin while maintaining financial strength and stable distributions.

WES’ Zacks Rank and Key Picks

WES currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at a couple of better-ranked stocks like Antero Midstream Corporation AM, Flotek Industries, Inc. FTK and Enbridge Inc. ENB, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Antero Midstream generates stable cash flow by providing midstream services under long-term contracts with Antero Resources. The company prioritizes debt reduction by effectively utilizing free cash flow after dividends. Antero Midstream’s higher dividend yield compared to its sub-industry peers reflects its commitment to generating shareholder returns.

AM’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, met once and missed in the other, delivering an average surprise of 1.13%.

Flotek Industries develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international.

Flotek’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 65.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTK’s 2025 earnings indicates 94% year-over-year growth.

Enbridge is a major energy company that owns the longest and most complex oil and gas pipeline system in North America, transporting about 20% of the natural gas used in the United States. The business earns steady fees through long-term contracts that act as a protection against big oil price swings or changes in shipment.

ENB’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, delivering an average surprise of 5.61%.

