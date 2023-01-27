WES Ex-Dividend Reminder - 1/31/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/31/23, Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 2/13/23. As a percentage of WES's recent stock price of $28.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.75%, so look for shares of Western Midstream Partners LP to trade 1.75% lower — all else being equal — when WES shares open for trading on 1/31/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WES is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.01% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WES's low point in its 52 week range is $21.95 per share, with $29.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.55.
In Friday trading, Western Midstream Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.
Also see: Funds Holding KBH
OMGA Stock Predictions
LH Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.