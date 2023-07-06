Werner (WERN) Rides on Dividends & Buybacks Despite Expenses

Werner Enterprises, Inc. WERN is benefiting from its shareholder-friendly initiatives. The company’s efforts to boost its shareholder value via dividend payouts and share repurchases are commendable.

WERN has a consistent record of paying out dividends since 1987. The latest dividend hike was in May 2023, when it raised the quarterly dividend by 7.7% to 14 cents per share (56 cents annually).

WERN has been consistently making efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, which are encouraging. In May 2022, WERN announced an 8.3% hike in the dividend to 13 cents per share (annualized 52 cents).

In first-quarter 2023, Werner paid out $8.22 million in dividends but did not repurchase any shares. As of Mar 31, 2023, WERN had 2.3 million shares remaining under its share repurchase authorization. In 2022, Werner paid out $32.2 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $110.40 million. In 2021, Werner paid out $29.08 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $104.44 million.

We believe that such shareholder-friendly initiatives boost investors’ confidence and positively impact the stock's bottom line. So far this past year, shares of Werner have gained 8% compared with the 21.3% rise of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On the flip side, rising operating expenses pose a threat to Werner’s bottom line. The company’s total operating expenses rose 14.4% to $779.3 million in the March-end quarter.

