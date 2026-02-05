Werner (WERN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Werner Enterprises (WERN) reported revenue of $737.64 million, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $770.01 million, representing a surprise of -4.2%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -45.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Operating Ratio : 104.9% versus 97.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 104.9% versus 97.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Truckload Transportation Services - Operating Ratio : 106.4% compared to the 97.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 106.4% compared to the 97.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Dedicated - Average trucks in service : 4,954 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,851.

: 4,954 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,851. One-Way Truckload - Average percentage of empty miles : 16.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15.7%.

: 16.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15.7%. One-Way Truckload - Average % change YOY in revenues per total mile : -0.1% versus 1.4% estimated by two analysts on average.

: -0.1% versus 1.4% estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Werner Logistics : $207.54 million compared to the $232.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.

: $207.54 million compared to the $232.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year. Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking fuel surcharge revenues : $57.4 million compared to the $57.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.

: $57.4 million compared to the $57.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year. Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services : $512.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $520.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

: $512.64 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $520.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%. Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Non-trucking and other : $7.77 million compared to the $9.8 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.5% year over year.

: $7.77 million compared to the $9.8 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.5% year over year. Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge : $447.47 million versus $453.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.

: $447.47 million versus $453.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change. Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge- Dedicated : $291.62 million compared to the $296.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.

: $291.62 million compared to the $296.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year. Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge- One-Way Truckload: $155.85 million compared to the $154.76 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.3% year over year.

Here is how Werner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Werner here>>>

Shares of Werner have returned +17.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

