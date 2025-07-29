Werner (WERN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, Werner Enterprises (WERN) reported revenue of $753.15 million, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.11, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $736.75 million, representing a surprise of +2.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +120%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Operating Ratio : 91.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 98.3%.

: 91.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 98.3%. Truckload Transportation Services - Operating Ratio : 87.6% versus 97.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 87.6% versus 97.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Dedicated - Average trucks in service : 4,855 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,902.

: 4,855 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,902. One-Way Truckload - Average percentage of empty miles : 15.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15.8%.

: 15.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15.8%. One-Way Truckload - Average % change YOY in revenues per total mile : 2.7% versus -1.4% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2.7% versus -1.4% estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Werner Logistics : $221.18 million versus $204.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.

: $221.18 million versus $204.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change. Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking fuel surcharge revenues : $55.2 million compared to the $58.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.1% year over year.

: $55.2 million compared to the $58.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.1% year over year. Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services : $517.65 million compared to the $517.5 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.

: $517.65 million compared to the $517.5 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year. Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Non-trucking and other : $11.54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.8%.

: $11.54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.8%. Revenues- Truckload Transportation Services- Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge : $450.9 million compared to the $449.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.

: $450.9 million compared to the $449.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year. Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge- Dedicated : $286.82 million versus $290.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.

: $286.82 million versus $290.38 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change. Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge- One-Way Truckload: $164.08 million compared to the $156.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.

Here is how Werner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Werner have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

