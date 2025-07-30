Key Points Adjusted EPS was $0.11, beating expectations of $0.05, but down 36% from the prior year period (Q2 2025 vs. Q2 2024).

Revenue (GAAP) reached $753.1 million, ahead of analyst estimates, yet slipped 1% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period a year earlier.

Headline profits surged due to a one-time $45.7 million legal reversal; underlying adjusted profits remain weak.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), a major player in U.S. truckload shipping and logistics, reported its quarterly earnings on July 29, 2025. The most notable news from this release was a sharp rebound in reported profits, fueled by a significant reversal of legal expenses, even as core operations stayed under pressure. Revenue (GAAP) came in at $753.1 million, ahead of the $732.2 million analyst expectation, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) (Non-GAAP) reached $0.11, more than doubling the $0.05 analyst consensus for non-GAAP EPS. Despite beating expectations, adjusted (non-GAAP) profits and margins fell year over year, and most of the earnings beat resulted from unique, non-recurring items. Overall, the period reflected both operational progress and ongoing challenges for the business.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.11 $0.05 $0.17 -35% Revenue (GAAP) $753.1 million $732.2 million $760.8 million (1)% Operating Income (GAAP) $66.3 million $19.6 million 238.3% Operating Margin (GAAP) 8.8% 2.6% 6.2 pp Net Income Attributable to Werner $44.1 million $9.5 million 364%

Business Overview and Recent Focus

Werner Enterprises runs one of the largest truckload fleets in North America, offering Dedicated and One-Way Truckload transportation services, along with a growing presence in freight brokerage, intermodal, and logistics. Its scale and diversity help provide reliable services to major retail and industrial customers, including a large base of discount and non-discretionary retailers.

Recently, the company's focus has included expanding its Dedicated fleet business, improving technology for operational efficiency, and aggressively managing costs. Key success factors include maintaining a young, efficient fleet, leveraging its size for contract wins, increasing technology investments like the EDGE TMS platform (a transportation management system), and keeping costs low to manage swings in freight markets and insurance expenses.

Quarter Highlights and Performance Drivers

The second quarter displayed a mix of headline growth and underlying weakness. Operating income on a reported (GAAP) basis spiked to $66.3 million from $19.6 million a year ago, but this surge came almost entirely from non-operational events. Most notably, a $45.7 million reversal tied to a legal settlement from a Texas court ruling was treated as a non-GAAP adjustment and dramatically boosted profits. Excluding these one-off gains, adjusted operating income dropped 22% (non-GAAP), with adjusted EPS falling from $0.17 to $0.11.

Revenue fell 1% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024, though it outperformed analysts’ expectations, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 versus the $0.05 analyst estimate, primarily due to a large one-time insurance reversal. Operating cash flow, an important measure of a trucking company’s financial health, dropped 58% to $46 million in the second quarter of 2025. This decline reflects higher insurance and claims expenses alongside weaker volumes, especially in One-Way Truckload services.

The Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) segment, which covers its core truck fleet, saw revenue slip 4% year over year, while adjusted operating income tumbled 45%. This result followed higher insurance costs—excluding the legal reversal—and costs associated with launching new Dedicated fleets. The Dedicated component, in which a fleet and drivers serve a single customer under contract, expanded slightly, with 4,890 trucks at quarter-end and 85 % customer retention, pointing to ongoing contract value and customer stability.

In contrast, the Werner Logistics segment staged an improvement. Segment revenue rose 6% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period a year earlier, driven by higher volumes in truckload logistics (+9%) and Operating income for Logistics more than tripled year over year on both a reported and adjusted basis. Growth here reflected both cost control and increased demand in truck brokerage and intermodal service lines. Intermodal, which combines trucking with rail and other transportation modes, saw revenue rise 3% on 7% more shipments, even though revenue per shipment was slightly lower.

Management highlighted that exposure to discount retail and non-discretionary goods has helped keep freight volumes steadier than more cyclical end markets. Dedicated contract wins continued, with the company noting new business “exceeding last year’s total wins by mid-year 2025.”

Non-recurring items meaningfully impacted results. Alongside the legal expense reversal, the quarter included a $7.9 million reversal from a prior earnout, classified as a non-GAAP adjustment, and $1.3 million in severance linked to cost reduction programs (non-GAAP). Equipment sales provided a $5.9 million gain, as the company continued reinvesting in a young fleet—average truck age stayed at 2.4 years as of quarter-end. Total net capital spending decreased 34% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Technology, Operational Efficiency, and Industry Dynamics

The period featured ongoing investment in Werner’s technology transformation. The rollout of the EDGE TMS platform, designed to streamline load planning and communication across businesses, showed early signs of success. Management expects productivity benefits to become more noticeable late in the year, especially in the logistics and Dedicated segments.

Fuel cost management also remained important. Despite fuel surcharges—the portion of revenue collected from customers to cover changes in fuel prices—dropping 21%, the expense as a percentage of operating costs actually shrank compared to last year, reflecting both lower prices and better fleet efficiency. Updating to modern tractors and trailers not only reduces emissions but helps attract and retain drivers—a major challenge in the industry. The company’s insurance and claims expenses, however, continued to climb in Q1 2025, reflecting persistent pressure from large legal verdicts and related costs.

Cash Flow, Capital, and Guidance

Werner saw cash from operations hit a low point for the cycle, at $46.0 million versus $109.1 million in Q2 2024. Net capital expenditures, or cash spent on trucks and equipment minus proceeds from sales, dropped to $65.6 million from $99.2 million. The company repurchased 2.1 million shares for $55 million, while maintaining healthy liquidity of $695 million (cash plus available borrowing on credit agreements) as of June 30, 2025. Total company debt finished the quarter at $725 million.

Management revised guidance in two areas: full-year truck count growth expectation trimmed to 1–4% from 1–5%, and net capital spending guidance narrowed to $145–185 million, down from $185–235 million, for FY2025. Executives did not give explicit profit or EPS guidance, however, they emphasized that a full profit recovery is contingent on a return to better demand and lower insurance expenses in the truckload sector.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.