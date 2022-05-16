Werner (WERN) Cheers Investors With 8.3% Dividend Hike

Riding on improved conditions in the United States owing to higher economic activities and increased vaccination programs, Werner Enterprises, Inc. WERN announced an 8.3% hike in its quarterly dividend to 13 cents per share (annualized 52 cents). The first installment of the revised dividend will be paid out on Jul 19, 2022, to its shareholders of record as of Jul 5.

Werner paid out dividends when the coronavirus-led situation was worse in the United States. As proof of its shareholder-friendly stance, WERN raised its quarterly dividend 20% to 12 cents per share in May 2021.

The hiked dividend highlights Werner's commitment to boost shareholder value and underscores its strong financial condition and bright prospects.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Werner currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are GATX Corporation GATX, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW and Golar LNG Limited GLNG.

GATX has a trailing four-quarter surprise of 40.8%, on average, with its earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. We are upbeat about GATX's efforts to reward its shareholders despite coronavirus-led woes. This January, GATX raised its quarterly dividend by 4% to 52 cents per share. The hiked dividend highlights GATX's commitment to boost shareholder value as well as underpins its solid financial footing and sunny prospects.

Driven by the tailwinds, the stock has risen 8.8% in the past year. GATX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The long-term expected earnings per share (EPS) (three-to-five years) growth rate for C.H. Robinson is pegged at 9%. Improving freight market conditions are aiding CHRW. In first-quarter 2022, the top line improved 41.8% owing to favorable truckload pricing to customers and handsome profits in ocean freight.

Driven by the positives, the stock has rallied 6.8% in the past year. CHRW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Golar LNG has a trailing four-quarter surprise of 50%, on average, with its earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (one miss). GLNG is benefiting from an improved shipping performance. The shipping unit has been performing well so far, aiding its top line.

Driven by the upsides, the stock has soared 98.1% in the past year. GLNG currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.



Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.